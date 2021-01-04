Bent Paddle Introduces New Beer to Support Beargrease

Bent Paddle is partnering with a celebrated Northland event by coming up with a new beer.

In honor of Beargrease 2021, the taproom recently introduced the Beargrease Brown Ale. $5 of every purchase of a to-go growler or crowler goes to the sled dog race. The beer was released on Saturday, and it was a best-seller all weekend.

“The nice thing about people when they come into the Bent Paddle taproom is that they love to support causes like this,” said Eric Welke, the Northland sales ambassador for Bent Paddle Beer.

“They jump on board. They’re 100% behind it and it’s a great beer too.”

With your purchase of the Beargrease Brown Ale, you get a limited edition Beargrease sticker sheet as well.