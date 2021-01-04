Deadline Looms to Apply for ‘FOX 21 Strength in the Community Scholarship’

The Deadline to Apply is Friday, Jan. 15

DULUTH, Minn. – Are you a high school senior graduating in 2021? If so, FOX 21 Local News in partnership with many fine sponsors invite you to apply for the 2021 Strength in the Community Scholarship.

The Fox 21 Strength in the Community Scholarship Fund provides financial assistance to deserving students in the Fox 21 viewing area who are pursing higher education.

The scholarship works to create an economically thriving and culturally vibrant community in northeastern Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin by contributing to the education of area youth.

High school seniors are eligible to apply from schools in Aitkin, Carlton, Cook, Itasca, Lake, St. Louis, and Koochiching counties in Minnesota, and Ashland, Douglas, and Bayfield counties in Wisconsin, who will enroll as full-time students in a two-year or four-year post-secondary educational institution immediately following high school graduation.

The scholarship requires applicants have a high school grade point average between 2.5 and 3.5 on a 4.0 scale, and that applicants come from families whose Expected Family Contribution (EFC) from a recently submitted FAFSA is less than or equal to $25,000.

Students should complete and submit the Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation Common Application by Friday, Jan. 15.

There will be 11 winners who will receive a $1,000 scholarship, and one grand prize winner which will receive a $10,000 scholarship.

Click here for more information and to apply today. Good luck, seniors!