Duluth Fire Crews Battle Fire at West Duluth Abandoned Apartment Building

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire around 11:16 a.m. Monday morning in West Duluth.

When fire crews arrived on the scene at 1927 West 3rd Street they found smoke coming from the second floor of a two-story abandoned apartment building.

Crews were able to gain access to attack the fire by removing security boards on the building.

A primary and secondary search was also conducted to ensure there were no occupants in the building.

The Duluth Fire Department reports that the cause of the fire was due to personal heating and has been ruled accidental.

No firefighters were injured.

Damage to the building has been estimated at $30,000.