Gov. Walz To Provide Update Wednesday About COVID-19 Restrictions

DULUTH, Minn. – Governor Tim Walz will be holding a press call on Wednesday to discuss the next steps in the state’s response to COVID-19, including an update on restrictions for indoor dining.

In a media advisory Monday evening, the Governor’s Office said, “As COVID-19 numbers improve following the pause on activities around the holidays, Governor Tim Walz will hold a press call on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 with Greater Minnesota media outlets to discuss a loosening of restrictions on indoor dining and other settings.”

Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm and Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove will also be on the call, which is planned for 3:45 p.m.