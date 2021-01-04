KYN: Weeping Willow Heartfelt Gifts

DULUTH, Minn. – After opening less than one month ago, Weeping Willow Heartfelt gifts has had a steady flow of customers who want something local and unique.

“Especially with the holidays and everything that is going on people are really trying to go for the shop local. And just the response has been really awesome,” Weeping Willow Heartfelt Gifts Manager, Sydney Rosenbaum says.

And the shop has a little something for everyone.

“That was one of our main goals was to have a gift shop where anybody can come in here and find something for whoever they are shopping for or themselves. So we have just a really wide variety of everything from like food items to beauty and wellness to baby products,” Rosenbaum says.

Because most of their products are from local vendors, getting their products during the pandemic hasn’t been an issue.

“People have had more time on their hands and we’ve actually added a couple different companies that have kind of created during this pandemic that want to sell their wares locally and we’re a good outlet for them,” Weeping Willow Heartfelt Gifts Owner, Rick Lampton says.

Shop managers hope to spread joy with personalized gift baskets.

“We can have the pick out a basket so we make it completely one-hundred percent customization to them. They pick everything that goes in it,” Rosenbaum says.

Starting next week Weeping Willow Heartfelt Gifts will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.