Local Organizations Host Virtual Opening Ceremony For Human Trafficking Prevention Month

DULUTH, Minn. – January is Human Trafficking Prevention Month.

Local community organizations kicked off the month with the annual opening ceremony to shed light on this ongoing issue.

This is the first year the event had to be held virtually due to the pandemic.

Traditions such as the ceremonial indigenous prayer and the dancing women in red shawls continued through this new normal.

A host of guest speakers including Duluth Mayor Emily Larson also shared the importance of bringing awareness to an issue impacting so many.

“This is an issue Duluth has really been clear about identifying discovering, discussing exploring, protecting survivors, pursuing people who prey,” said Larson. “Human trafficking is happening. It happens here, happening in Minnesota, and it’s happening disproportionately to people who are indigenous, people of African heritage.”

More events are scheduled throughout the month to recognize the issue of human trafficking.

