Local Skiers Hit the Trails

Cross country skiers were out on the trail in Lester Park, bracing the cold and enjoying today’s fresh snow.

One local resident says they love Duluth’s trails as they feature various levels of difficulty.

“I’m hoping to get out maybe like five times a week,” said Mia Zutter, a Duluth resident. “I’m not really training for the college team anymore so kind of turning into a hobby, maybe getting back into competing.”

Skiers say they are easing their way back into the sport, getting back in shape after the holiday season.