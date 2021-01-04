MN Sex Offender Program Announces Third COVID Related Death at Moose Lake Facility

MOOSE LAKE, Minn. – Another client has died at the Minnesota Sex Offender Program in Moose Lake of COVID-19, according to the

Minnesota Department of Corrections.

The client passed away on Friday, January 1.

This is the third client that has died from COVID-19 among the MSOP facilities.

Prior COVID-related deaths occurred on December 2 and December 9, 2020.

“We mourn his passing and extend our deepest sympathy to those who loved him and called him friend,” said Human Services Commissioner Jodi Harpstead. “The toll the pandemic continues to take in human lives is tragic.”

The Department of Human Services says there are currently no active cases of COVID among clients in MSOP facilities.