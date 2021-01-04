Northland Public Health Officials Worry For Another COVID-19 Spike

NORTHLAND – Now that the holidays are over, public health officials in the Northland are bracing for the potential for another spike in COVID-19 cases.

The pandemic has already had a deep impact on the Northland.

Health experts strongly advised people to avoid holiday gatherings to help keep new COVID-19 case numbers down.

“Our numbers have been going in the right direction. We didn’t see an increase after the Thanksgiving holiday,” said Amy Westbrook, the director for the St. Louis County Public Health Division.

Since Christmas and New Year’s just happened, St. Louis County Public Health officials say it’s still too soon to know what the holiday season’s impact on case numbers will be.

“We probably will be seeing effects or see trends in our case count in the next couple of weeks. It’s still really too early to tell if there was an impact from holiday gatherings yet,” said Westbrook.

Even though COVID-19 case numbers have been going down lately in the Northland, deaths and hospitalizations in the area have been going up.

Over in Douglas County, health experts also believe there is a chance for another spike.

“We are anticipating seeing is a little bit of a rise in positive cases if people gathered with a lot of others outside of their households,” said Kathy Ronchi, the health officer for Douglas County Public Health.

Fortunately, Douglas County has also seen a decrease in case numbers in recent weeks.

“Since Thanksgiving, we have had every week a decline of positive numbers,” said Ronchi.

Last week only a little over 100 new cases were reported in the county.

Although this downward direction is good news, the overall growing covid-19 numbers remain troubling.

“100 to 150 cases is a great number that’s still a lot of people who could spread this disease to many others,” said Ronchi.

Although the holidays are over, health experts still recommend not hosting any type of large gathering, keeping social distance of at least six feet, and wearing a mask.