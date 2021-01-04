One Injured in Shooting Sunday Night in Eveleth

EVELETH, Minn. – Eveleth Police say they are investigating a shooting incident after receiving reports of a 21-year-old male being shot in the leg Sunday night.

According to police, they received a 911 call around 7:47 p.m. Sunday that a male had been shot in the 200 block of Fayal Road.

When police arrived at the scene they found a male had what appeared to be a gunshot wound to his right shin and calf area.

The male was taken to the Virginia Essentia Hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the victim’s recollection of events of the incident was unclear and he was unable to provide much information to authorities.

The incident remains under investigation and police say there is no danger to the public.