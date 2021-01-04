Pelosi Narrowly Reelected Speaker, Faces Difficult Two Years

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nancy Pelosi has been narrowly re-elected as House speaker.

Her victory gives her the reins of Democrats’ slender House majority as she and President-elect Joe Biden set a challenging course of producing legislation to tackle the pandemic, revive the economy and address other party priorities.

The California Democrat received 216 votes compared to 209 for California Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy, who will be House minority leader.

Pelosi told lawmakers that her top priority will be defeating the coronavirus pandemic. But from the House floor, McCarthy accused her of running a House that has done little, an accusation that Democrats dismiss.

But the comments offer a reminder that Congress’ partisan divide is bitter.