Some People Enjoy Sledding At Proctor Golf Course

"It's just what the doctor ordered," said Sandra Benney, a parent with her kids visiting the sledding hill at Proctor Golf Course.

PROCTOR, Minn. – Some folks were making the most of a Minnesota winter while spending time at the sledding hill on the Proctor Golf Course.

One family, with sleds in tow, made a trip to the hill to find a little excitement.

Sandra Benney says this is a weekly activity for her family as a way to make up for gym class while her kids are in distance learning.

She also believes it’s the dose of medicine needed to keep kids active and to give a break from technology.

“It’s just what the doctor ordered. We have had a beautiful winter and beautiful warm days. There’s lots of good snow to be out in. It’s good to have the kids outside. It definitely boosts their attitudes,” said Benney.

The Benney family was also celebrating birthdays on this trip at the sledding hill.