UMD Men’s Basketball Series vs. Minot State Cancelled

DULUTH, Minn. – Some tough news for the UMD men’s basketball team as the NSIC announced Monday that the Bulldogs series this upcoming weekend at Minot State has been cancelled.

This comes after UMD’s second game against Winona State this past weekend was cancelled after positive tests came up on the Warrior’s roster. Per the NSIC’s scheduling guidelines for this season, the games will not be made up.

As of now, this weekend’s home series for the UMD women’s basketball team is still on as they will host Minot State in their home opener.