Vaccination Efforts Continue at Northland Hospitals

Efforts to increase the rate of vaccinations throughout Minnesota are underway as doses continue to trickle into the state for frontline healthcare workers and long-term care residents. Currently, 5,000 shots have been given out to St. Luke’s and Essentia employees with more on the way.

DULUTH, Minn. – Efforts to increase the rate of vaccinations throughout Minnesota are underway as doses continue to trickle into the state for frontline healthcare workers and long-term care residents. Currently, nearly 5,000 shots have been given out to St. Luke’s and Essentia employees with more on the way.

There have been 3,000 doses given to healthcare workers throughout Essentia Health’s Duluth campus and by the end of the week, a second round of doses will be given to their staff.

Those who first received the vaccine at the hospitals and clinics included physicians, nurses, respiratory therapists – anybody that has had direct contact with positive COVID patients.

From there, the distribution went down the ladder, which included all healthcare workers within the organization.

Everyone was given the opportunity to take the vaccine and the majority of workers took that opportunity.

“I think it provides a ray of hope that I think you can see the excitement on peoples’ face both those administering the vaccine as well as those receiving it that I think it does provide another layer of support and protection for those people in addition to PPE,” said Dr. Richard Vetter, the chief medical officer at Essentia Health West.

Dr. Vetter says getting vaccines sets an example to the public about the effectiveness of the vaccines themselves.

“Having healthcare workers being willing and being accepting of the vaccine hopefully will give some sense of peace to others who maybe aren’t as knowledgeable around both the safety and efficacy of the vaccine,” said Dr. Vetter.

Dr. Vetter added there is some misinformation out there on social media about the safety of the vaccine.

Make sure to talk to your healthcare provider about the risks and benefits, and use resources that are reputable, such as the Essentia Health website before making the decision to get the shot.