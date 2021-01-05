Big Shoes to Fill for This Year’s Proctor Girls Basketball Team

The Rails will open their season next Thursday at Superior.

PROCTOR, Minn. – Minnesota high school basketball teams kicked off the first week of official practices, including the Proctor girls.

The Rails will have some big shoes to fill as they will look to replace arguably their most successful senior class in program history. And while this year’s squad isn’t experienced on the varsity level, many of them were part of a JV squad that went 23-2 last season.

“They are all incredible players and you don’t see that a lot. It’s hard to step in their shoes but we’re playing for them and we know they’re watching us,” said senior guard Jessica Haedrich.

“They’ve played together for the last five, six years. They’ve got to compete against those girls that we graduated last year since I’ve been around here and this is my fourth year. And that’s made them that much better. They’re ready for it to be their turn,” head coach Matt Solberg said.

