Duluth Denfeld’s Owen Wilcox Commits to LSC Men’s Soccer

Wilcox is another in a long line of former Gitchi Gummi soccer players who are moving on to the collegiate level.

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Denfeld’s Owen Wilcox has committed to joining the Lake Superior College men’s soccer team.

The midfielder finished with 14 total points in two years on the Hunters varsity squad. But head coach Scott Anderson says Wilcox was often the second or third assist on many goals and was a big part of Denfeld’s section championship win this past season.

