Duluth East Boys Basketball Looking to Live Up to High Expectations

The Greyhounds will travel to Grand Rapids next Thursday for their season opener.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth East boys basketball team is coming into this season with high expectations.

The Greyhounds are always in contention for the section, but have struggled to get over the hump. This season though, they feel a different vibe of determination, especially among the seniors.

“Coach is still pretty intense. We’re getting after it. He’s pretty like it’s going to be a grind and we just got to get after it every single day. We’re just taking it one step at a time, one team at a time. And hopefully we can reach our goals by the end of the season,” said senior Mattie Thompson.

“When you have a bunch of people looking at you guys as the top dog, there’s a lot of responsibility that goes along with it. Trying to get kids to understand there’s a difference between doing things right and getting success and hype. Honestly, what we came into the season saying is that we really don’t have a goal. Our goal is to just get better every day,” head coach Rhett McDonald said.

