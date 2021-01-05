Duluth Homegrown Music Festival to be Held Virtually

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Homegrown Music Festival will be going virtual for 2021.

The festival made the announcement Monday on their Facebook page saying, “In response to the Center for Disease Control COVID-19 mitigation recommendations to limit large gatherings, and in the interest of public health and safety, Homegrown Music Festival made the decision that any Festival programming will be virtual for the 2021 year, including our upcoming Winter Fiasco on January 22.”

Festival organizers say they are grateful for the support from the community and fans and they will continue to support local music and arts.

For programming details, you can visit www.duluthhomegrown.org.