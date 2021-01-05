Lake Superior Research Institute Gets Mathching Donation For Floating Classroom

The organization has been wanting to get a new boat to re-establish hands-on learning and research on Lake Superior.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Generous donors are helping the Lake Superior Research Institute and the University of Wisconsin Superior, inch closer to making a floating classroom a reality.

Alumni Bill and Lynne Rogers will be matching donations up to $100,000 to help the organization purchase the new vessel.

“We are working on ballast technology, for example, and helping to solve issues like that from around the world would be really important. A boat like this would help us continue to do that type of research,” said Amy Eliot, the assistant director for Lake Superior Research Institute.

LSRI officials say plan for the vessel to be state of the art.

Although, no set price tag, the group expects the project could cost between one and five million dollars.