Prep Girls Basketball: Spartans Win Season Opener, Plasch Leads Tigers over Hurricanes

Superior got a narrow win over South Shore in their season opener while Tieryn Plasch scored 22 points in Northwestern's home win over Hayward.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – After a long wait, the Superior girls basketball team returned to the court on Tuesday in a big way, hanging on to beat South Shore 60-59.

The Spartans are scheduled to return to action on Saturday at Eau Claire North.

In other prep basketball action, the Northwestern girls rebounded from a tough loss last week in a big way, getting the home win over Hayward 56-37. Tieryn Plasch led the way with 22 points.

The Tigers improve to 8-2 on the season and are scheduled to return to action on Friday at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser.