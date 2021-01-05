St. Luke’s Needs Volunteers for COVID-19 Study

DULUTH, Minn. – St. Luke’s is still in need of Northland first responders and essential workers to partake in a national study on COVID-19.

The RECOVER study asks for workers to swab their noses every week to test for COVID-19 and do an occasional blood test to look for COVID antibodies.

St. Luke’s along with other research sites across the country are studying how COVID-19 moves through populations of people. The study itself will last for about a year.

“So understanding how long before you have symptoms you swab positive is helpful,” said Dr. Harmony Tyner, an infectious disease physician at St. Luke’s. “Also, if we identify you early, we’ll keep you from transmitting it to other people. This is kind of the dangerous period, the part where you don’t know the infection.”

St. Luke’s is looking for 50 first responders along with 100 essential workers to participate in the study. Email RecoverStudy@slhduluth.com for an eligibility form.