Superior Boys Hockey Drop Season Opener to Eau Claire North

Senior forward Ethan Welch scored the lone goal for the Spartans.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Senior forward Ethan Welch would score the first goal within the first minute of the game, but Eau Claire North would cruise the rest of the way as they top the Spartans 7-1 Tuesday night at Wessman Arena.

The Spartans will look for better results Thursday night as they travel to Amery.