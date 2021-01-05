Three Arrested in Tuesday Morning Central Hillside Drug Bust

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Police say three individuals were arrested during an early morning drug bust in the Central Hillside neighborhood.

The Duluth Police Department Tactical Response Team conducted a high-risk search warrant in the 400 block of East 6th Street around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday after they received information regarding drug dealing activity and the presence of firearms at a residence.

Police say 32-year-old Malcolm Xavier Lewis and 55-year-old Marice Darnell King were arrested for fifth-degree possession of heroin.

McKenzie Kay Wherley, 25, was arrested for felony warrants.

Investigators located heroin, OxyContin, methamphetamine, evidence of drug sales, and $3,211 in cash during the search of the residence.

The three individuals also have pending criminal cases for drugs and gun violence, according to authorities.