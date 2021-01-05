Updated COVID-19 Numbers: Tuesday, January 5

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota health officials reported 1,612 new cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota on Tuesday morning bringing the total confirmed COVID cases to 425,261 in the state.

Health officials also reported 18 news deaths bringing the death total to 5,461 in Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health website, 5,738,715 tests have been completed to date.

There are 406,667 patients who no longer require isolation.

So far, 22,337 patients have required hospitalization and 4,708 cases have been hospitalized in ICU.

Below are the most recent COVID-19 cases by county in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan:

Carlton: 2,675 – 38 deaths

Cook: 108

Itasca: 2,724 – 40 deaths

Koochiching: 556 – 9 deaths

Lake: 565 – 15 deaths

St. Louis: 12,924 – 213 deaths

Ashland: 1,015 – 16 deaths

Bayfield: 938 – 18 deaths

Douglas: 3,125 – 17 deaths

Iron: 423 – 18 deaths

Sawyer: 1,252 – 12 deaths

Gogebic: 712 – 16 deaths

As of Tuesday morning, Wisconsin health officials reported 487,938 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services also reported 4,884 deaths.

Health officials say the real number of Minnesotans infected with the coronavirus is likely much higher because most people did not originally qualify for testing, and studies suggest that people can be infected without feeling sick.

