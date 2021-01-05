Vikre Distillery Offers Toasty ‘Winter Wunderbar’ Outdoor Seating

The "Winter Wunderbar" consists of six fire pits and sets of warmed benches.

DULUTH, Minn.- Vikre Distillery in Canal Park is joining the list of local bars and restaurants with warm places to sit outside for some food and drink while indoor dining is restricted statewide.

Vikre constructed their outdoor seating area: the “Winter Wunderbar,” consisting of six fire pits and sets of warmed benches.

Management hopes customers keep toasty while enjoying hand-crafted drinks, including a shot glass made out of ice you can smash on the ground to destroy 2020.

All customers need is warm clothes and blankets. “I was gonna say totally unique, it’s really cool to see some of the other breweries and cider places and other restaurants in Duluth all kind of adopting this concept,” said Visitor Experience Director Doug Kouma.

“And who knew that we could have so much fun eating and drinking on patios this time of year?” he said.

The six fire pits are available on a first-come, first-serve basis for groups of no more than four adults and a couple kids.