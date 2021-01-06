Boys and Girls Clubs of Northland Gets Big Donation to Start New Year

Since August the RSM Office in Duluth hosted fundraising events like a Cutest Puppy Contest and Dine with Chipotle Event.

DULUTH, Minn.- A local consulting firm has raised more than $11,000 to support the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Northland for this new year.

The crew at RSM said they hope the extra money will help during these tougher times.

“There’s so many unknowns for us, think about the youth and how much unknown there is for them,” said Office Administrator Melissa Griffith, “so they just hear about COVID.”

“And this year it was just really important to do the best, most we could and help out the Boys and Girls Club just so they can have some extra funds this year to do things they want and need to do with the kids,” she said.

Organizers said 100% of the donations made through RSM’s website for the Boys and Girls Clubs were matched at 25 cents to the dollar by the RSM U.S. Foundation.