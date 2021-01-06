Burrito Union Hosts Book Exchange

DULUTH, Minn. – Burrito Union is coming up with a creative way to serve their customers through books.

The restaurant is doing a book exchange where people can bring in their own items and pick up books for their reading pleasure.

The owner says the idea started after seeing a bunch of his own books gathering dust.

“So here we are,” said Rod Raymond, the owner of Burrito Union. “I’m in this situation, I’ve poked through these books for years, they’ve been collecting dust on my shelves. We’re going to donate them out right now to get the party started. We’ll bring in new books, the customers will bring in books, there’s going to be a big exchange going on.”

The book exchange is free. No purchase is required.