Duluth Fire Department Names New Deputy Chief

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Fire Department has selected a new Deputy Chief.

Jon Otis, a twenty-year veteran of the fire department and now-former Deputy Fire Marshal, will serve as the new Deputy Chief of Life Safety.

Otis will be filling the position last held by Marnie Grondahl who retired in May.

“Jon will make a great addition to the Duluth Fire Department command staff,” said Fire Chief Shawn Krizaj. “Jon brings a lot of experience with over four years as a Deputy Fire Marshal and holds two Masters degrees in Leadership and Change, and Management. I look forward to Jon’s leadership perspective and am pleased to have him on our team!”

Otis served as a firefighter for the Duluth Fire Department for 16 years before being promoted to Deputy Fire Marshal.

He has served as the lead on fire investigations such as the Adas Synagogue fire in 2019.

“I am excited to join the Duluth Fire Department leadership team and focus on Life Safety and Emergency Management,” Deputy Chief Otis said. “I look forward to continuing the great work of the Life Safety Division by supporting our team of dedicated professionals.”

His first official day in the new role was on January 4.