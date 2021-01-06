Gov. Evers, Health Officials Ask for Patience During Wisconsin Vaccine Distribution

Health officials said the demand is going to exceed the supply for a while.

MADISON, Wis.- The Wisconsin Governor and health leaders addressed obstacles and delays in the state’s vaccine distribution Tuesday.

So far 85,609 vaccines have been administered and as of Monday 266,675 doses had been shipped to Wisconsin.

According to health officials, the demand is going to exceed the supply for a while.

Gov. Tony Evers emphasized that focus should not divert from following all the precautions to slow the virus spread.

“All this interest in the vaccinations I get it, but at the end of the day if we let our guard down because of the expectation that we’re gonna get a shot tomorrow and life is gonna be good, we will be making a horrible horrible mistake,” Evers said.

On Tuesday Wisconsin reported 3,403 cases of COVID-19 bringing the total since the pandemic began to 491,341.

95 more people died from the virus, inching the state closer to a grim milestone — 5,000 deaths.