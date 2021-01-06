Local Elks Lodge Donates To Five Area Schools

The Elks typically host a back-to-school carnival every year, which provides kids in the area backpacks filled with school supplies.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Elks Lodge is giving back by awarding five area schools $1,100 each.

Due to the pandemic, the event was canceled.

Instead, the organization applied for a $5,500 grant to help schools stock up on necessary supplies.

“These schools will be using those funds for PPE like sanitary wipes, healthy snacks for kids, and masks,” said David Martin, a member of the Elks Lodge.

Some of the schools receiving some of the funds include Lincoln Park Middle, Myers-Wilkins and Laura MacArthur Elementary.