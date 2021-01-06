Part Stolen From Humane Society Transport Vehicle, Community Rallies in Support

According to staff, their one transport van had its catalytic converter stolen sometime over the weekend.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Douglas County Humane Society is in a bit of a jam.

The converter’s main function is to burn out emissions before they are released into the atmosphere.

The van is used to take animals to and from appointments among other things.

“We help out other counties when they have too many cats. We’ll meet them halfway and we use the fan to try and transport animals that way also,” Douglas County Humane Society Director, Sheila Keup says.

Now, with already busy vet clinics, the staff have been taking their own personal vehicles which usually takes multiple trips and have not been ideal.

“I guess… I guess… I’m… I’d say I’m very surprised that somebody looked at our van with all the puppies and kittens on it knowing we’re a non-profit and just went ahead and stole the catalytic converter,” Keup says.

You’re urged to call the Superior Police Department if you have any information about the theft.

The non-profit is offering a monetary reward for the apprehension of whoever stole the converter.

As of Wednesday morning, the owners of Dodgie’s East End Tavern in Superior have offered to cover the cost of replacing the vans catalytic converter.

