Polar Bear Plunge to Take Place in March

The 20th annual Polar Bear Plunge is taking place again this year on March 27th.

DULUTH, Minn. – The 20th annual Polar Bear Plunge is taking place again this year on March 27th.

Participants can do the traditional plunge where they jump into Lake Superior or do a virtual one where you can record yourself doing something like jumping into a pile of snow in your swimming suit. All you have to do is raise $75 to participate.

“I’m very happy that we were able to put it together and that the city and the state are allowing us to do it,” said Michael Thamm, the event organizer with the Polar Plunge. “You never know from day to day what’s going to happen.”

You can also partake in the Plunge 5k March 27th where you can run for the cause. The money raised will continue to go to the Special Olympics to sign up. Click here to find out more.