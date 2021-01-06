UMD Women’s Basketball Head Into Home Opener Shorthanded Due to Quarantine Guidelines

The Bulldogs will host Minot State Friday night in their home opener at Romano Gym.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD women’s basketball team are coming off of a cancelled game on Sunday, but thanks to contact tracing, they’ll have enough players to compete this upcoming weekend in their home opener.

Head coach Mandy Pearson did admit that the situation this past weekend did feel a lot like last March, when the NCAA tournament was cancelled due to the pandemic.

“I think I’m really, really lucky to have some senior leadership and other people in our program who are adaptable. They’re patient. They’re understanding. It makes a really, really big difference, especially with the state of the world is in right now,” said Pearson.

“It just doesn’t really matter who you are on the team. I think it just helps that everyone’s energy and positivity that they bring each day. Some people aren’t in the gym this week, but they’re still giving out those positive vibes, which is really huge for our group,” senior guard Ann Simonet said.

The Bulldogs will host Minot State Friday night in their home opener at Romano Gym.