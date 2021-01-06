UPDATE: Suspect in Fond du Lac Shooting Located, Arrested

CLOQUET, Minn. – Authorities say the suspect responsible for the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Joseph James Peterson on the Fond du Lac Reservation last week has been arrested.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, Joseph Fohrenkam was located at an apartment complex on the White Earth Reservation in Mahnomen County on Wednesday.

Authorities say Fohrenkam’s mother, Littlefawn Fohrenkam, was also arrested in connection to the shooting investigation.

Fohrenkam is under arrest for second degree manslaughter.

The Sheriff’s Office says Deputies and Fond du Lac Police Officers responded to Giiniw Road on reports of someone being shot around 1:19 a.m. December 28.

When authorities arrived on the scene they found the body of a 16-year-old male located outside of the residence that appeared to have been shot with a firearm.