Updated COVID-19 Numbers: Wednesday, January 6
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota health officials reported 2,346 new cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota on Wednesday morning bringing the total confirmed COVID cases to 427,587 in the state.
Health officials also reported 67 news deaths bringing the death total to 5,528 in Minnesota.
According to the Minnesota Department of Health website, 5,762,307 tests have been completed to date.
There are 406,910 patients who no longer require isolation.
So far, 22,437 patients have required hospitalization and 4,722 cases have been hospitalized in ICU.
Below are the most recent COVID-19 cases by county in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan:
Carlton: 2,675 – 38 deaths
Cook: 108
Itasca: 2,724 – 40 deaths
Koochiching: 556 – 9 deaths
Lake: 566 – 15 deaths
St. Louis: 12,924 – 213 deaths
Ashland: 1,022 – 16 deaths
Bayfield: 940 – 18 deaths
Douglas: 3,170 – 17 deaths
Iron: 423 – 18 deaths
Sawyer: 1,255 – 12 deaths
Gogebic: 716 – 16 deaths
As of Wednesday morning, Wisconsin health officials reported 491,341 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services also reported 4,979 deaths.
Health officials say the real number of Minnesotans infected with the coronavirus is likely much higher because most people did not originally qualify for testing, and studies suggest that people can be infected without feeling sick.
