Walz Eases Restrictions on Indoor Dining, Entertainment Venues

Gov. Tim Walz is ending his ban on indoor dining and will allow indoor entertainment venues to reopen starting Monday as coronavirus infection rates improve in Minnesota.

Walz is rolling back the restrictions to levels from early November before he shut down thousands of businesses across the state to deal with a virus surge that month. Those current closure orders will end Sunday night.