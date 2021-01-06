Walz Loosens Virus Rules for Bars, Restaurants, Other Venues

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Gov. Tim Walz will allow bars and restaurants to resume limited indoor service starting Monday as he also loosens up Minnesota’s coronavirus restrictions on youth sports, gyms, entertainment venues and churches.

The dialing back returns bars and restaurants about to where they were before the governor imposed a “pause” in response to soaring cases in November.

“The situation in Minnesota is undeniably better than it was last month,” Governor Walz said. “We have reasons to be optimistic, and Minnesotans’ sacrifice and commitment to their communities helped change the pandemic’s trajectory and saved lives. But we need to protect the progress we’ve made.”

Starting Monday, restaurants and bars can open at 50% capacity, with no more six people to a table or parties of two seated at the bar.

Parties must be distanced six feet apart. A 10 p.m. service cutoff will remain in place.

Other adjustments starting January 11 include:

Gym capacity remains capped at 25 percent but maximum capacity increases to 150 and classes can increase to 25 people, assuming distancing can be observed. Machines and people must maintain 9 feet of distance. Face coverings are required.

Outdoor events and entertainment continue at 25 percent capacity, but maximum capacity increases to 250 people. Social distancing is required.

Indoor events and entertainment – like bowling alleys, movie theaters, and museums – may open at 25 percent, with no more than 150 people in each area of the venue. Face coverings are required, and they may not offer food service after 10 p.m.

Youth and adult organized sports have resumed practice as of January 4 and games resume January 14 with spectators, following the appropriate capacity limits for indoor or outdoor venues. Inter-region tournaments and out of state play are discouraged.

Pools opened on January 4 for some activity and may now open, like gyms, at 25 percent capacity.

Wedding receptions and other private parties may resume with limits. If food and drink are served at the event, then they are limited to two households or 10 people indoors and 3 households or 15 people outdoors. If there is no food or drink, they are covered by event venue guidelines. Any related ceremony – like a wedding or funeral ceremony – is guided by rules for ceremonies and places of worship.

Places of worship remain open at 50% capacity but without an overall maximum capacity.

“We have a lot to be thankful for as the COVID-19 situation improves and many of our students head back to school,” said Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. “Because Minnesotans have made sacrifices to protect their neighbors, we are able to return to some of the activities we love. But COVID is still a threat, and we must remain cautious.”

More information on these restrictions and the state response is available here.