Candlelight Vigil Demonstration Held in Duluth after Capitol Riots

DULUTH, Minn.– A candlelight vigil took place in front of the Federal Building in downtown Duluth tonight. Around 20 protesters got together after organizers put the event up on Facebook Wednesday night.

The event was put together by the Northwoods Socialist Collective. Organizers with the event say that the event was put together on short notice and they are happy with the turnout. Adding that they hope it shows a sign of solidarity to voice their frustrations over the riots that took place the day before.

I wasn’t expecting any particular number for turnout, it was just an opportunity to be out in public with each other and some candles and some hope,” said Organizer Carl Sack with Northwoods Socialist Collective.

Protesters held signs and took part in chants. One demonstrator out in the cold on a January night was Peter Krause. He says he’s been to other protests against the President, including demonstrations after the November election in the past but says the riots at the capitol was the pinnacle of his displeasure with the current administration.

Krause says that even though it’s a small group of people thousands of miles away, he hopes that it inspires more people to put on demonstrations of their own.

“Little gatherings here, little gatherings maybe up in Virginia, maybe in Buhl, Minneapolis, just to show that the people are tired of this and that we really want this guy gone,” said Krause.

The sign Krause held talked about Section 4 of the 25th Amendment, which could remove a president from office if the Vice President and a majority of cabinet members could remove the President from office. Saying that while he doesn’t believe it will happen, he hopes President Trump is removed from office before inauguration day on January 20th.

The event also took place on Facebook for those who couldn’t make it in person.