Duluth Denfeld’s Keegan Chastey Named to United Soccer Coaches All-Region Team

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Denfeld’s Keegan Chastey has been named to the 2020 United Soccer Coaches Fall Boys High School All-Great Lakes Region Team.

The forward wrapped up his career with the Hunters recording 66 goals and 67 assists, which are both team records, and scored a goal in the section championship game this past season. Chastey was also a finalist for the Mr. Minnesota Soccer award.