Entertainment Venues Will Take Time To Reopen

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is now allowing these businesses to reopen at 25% capacity.

DULUTH, Minn – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has now given the green light, but many of those running Northland entertainment venues and tourist attractions say its going to take some time to reopen.

Like many other entertainment settings in the Northland, Zeitgeist Arts Café and Zinema in Duluth has been strongly impacted by the pandemic.

“It’s been really difficult. It’s the worst seeing those doors close and the building not filled with people,” said Sara Rolfson, the business director for Zeitgeist Arts Café and Zinema.

Governor Walz is now allowing these businesses to reopen at 25% capacity, but after many financial struggles over the past year, Ziegeist will be taking things slow.

“As far as our café and regular showing at the Zinema, we don’t plan to open those up yet until those restrictions are further loosened,” said Rolfson.

Instead, the plan is to open for private theater rentals only, starting next week.

The business manager says this is a way to conserve resources.

“We are a non-profit. financials are pretty tight for us and we want to make sure that when we do open there is that audience to be able to serve,” said Rolfson.

Glensheen Mansion in Duluth has also been shut down for the last few months.

Although Glensheen can begin welcoming tourists starting on Monday under the new guidelines, staff members still need to do a little more planning first.

“We’re just going to go and read through our safety plan to make sure we are following all the correct steps. Safety is very important for Glensheen and the University of Minnesota,” said Dan Hartman, the executive director for Glensheen Mansion.

Hartman says they have submitted a safety plan to the University of Minnesota, but it may take time for a decision.

“It’s a couple different layers it need to go through before its final, but I am happy to say we will be opening in the near future,” said Hartman.

Reopening venues and attractions could mean a boost for the economy as Glensheen alone typically brings in more than $7 million a year.

Private theater rentals will be available at Zeitgeist starting January 15th.

You can stay updated on when Glensheen plans to open by visiting their website.