Free COVID-19 Testing Event Happening at Grand Rapids High School

The Event Takes Place as Cases of COVID-19 Have Decreased in Itasca County Throughout December

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. – The first COVID-19 briefing of 2021 comes with uplifting news from Itasca County.

The county’s public health officials are reporting a steady decrease in cases throughout December.

Over the past seven days, 53 new cases have been identified in the county.

Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 2,751 residents have tested positive, and 53 lives have been lost due to the virus.

Vaccination efforts are underway in Itasca County.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, as of Thursday, Jan. 7, 859 residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

First to receive the vaccine will be hospital workers and emergency medical personnel.

Inoculations will continue in the days and weeks to come based on guidance from the state and CDC.

“Our residents and staff who work in skilled nursing facilities and assisted living will follow, and some are already being vaccinated this week,” said Kelly Chandler, division manager of Itasca County Public Health.

Chandler encourages residents who don’t already have a primary healthcare provider to establish one as vaccinations continue.

Meantime, a free COVID-19 testing event is happening at Grand Rapids High School Thursday, Jan. 7, and Friday, Jan. 8 from 12 – 6 p.m.

The event is open to anyone, and public health officials urge everyone who gathered over the holidays to get tested, even if you aren’t currently experiencing symptoms.

Click here to preregister.