Grand Rapids’ Jack Peart To Rejoin Thunderhawks Hockey Team

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. – Now that the Minnesota prep hockey season is set to begin next week, junior hockey players who are still in high school have to decide whether to stay or go back.

Grand Rapids defenseman Jack Peart played in eleven games with the Fargo Force and he has decided to return to the Thunderhawks. But he says the time he spent in Fargo was very important to his development.

“I feel like I’m so much better than when I got there and that’s because the coaching staff and all the things they have in place for all the players. It was a great experience going there and getting better. I’ve always wanted to come back and try and get to that state tournament. I’ve never done it and this is the last year I can so I definitely wasn’t missing the opportunity to come back,” Peart said.

“Obviously he’s going to be in shape. He played a ton of minutes there and it’s going to help us out of the chute here because he’s going to on the ice a lot of the Thunderhawks this year,” Grand Rapids head coach Wade Chiodo said.

Peart leaves the USHL tied for the league lead in assists. And the hope is he can carry that momentum into his senior campaign for Grand Rapids.

“Other than the fact of what he does on the ice, it’s off the ice. He’s a top-end kid and does things the right way. He obviously has a ton of a pride in Thunderhawk hockey and the community of Grand Rapids,” said Chiodo.

“Everyone was happy. I kind of felt bad because I felt like they were kind of doubting that I was coming back and kind of just reassuring them that I was going to be here was awesome,” Peart said.

Peart and the Thunderhawks will open their season next Thursday against Cloquet-Esko-Carlton.