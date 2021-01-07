Hauling Company Helps Community Get Rid Of Christmas Trees

The free service ended on Thursday, but Twin Ports Trailer Trash will haul away any trees you still have for just $25.

DULUTH, Minn. – A local hauling company is lending a hand by helping families get rid of their Christmas trees for free.

In the last couple of days, Twin Ports Trailer Trash picked about 175 trees from residents in the area.

This is the second year the company has offered this free service.

It started as a way for the company to keep working during a slow time of year while giving back.

“We wanted to find a way to keep everybody busy. Since everyone has Christmas trees, we figured why not do something for the community and offer a free pick up,” said Owner Bernard McCarthy. “Everyone can take their own trees to wlssd, but its more convenient to have someone pick up the tree for you.”

As a special gift, Twin Ports Trailer Trash gave away swag bags to every home they picked up trees from.

