Kicking Off the New Year With Healthy Meal Replacement Shakes

Cooking Connection: London Road Nutrition

DULUTH, Minn. – With healthy eating on the minds of many in the New Year, London Road Nutrition is looking to help you cut down on calories and receive an extra boost of energy.

The business offers a wide variety of meal replacement shakes in over 30 different flavors.

The shakes are roughly 200-250 calories, and include 24 grams of protein.

Loaded with protein, staff say you’ll benefit from feeling full while providing your body with a healthy boost of energy to power through the day.

When you walk inside, you’ll begin with a healthy shot of aloe which helps aid digestion.

Customers will then choose a green/black tea combination, followed up by the meal replacement shake of your choice.

Aside from the London Road Nutrition, there are locations in Hermantown, near the Miller Hill Mall, YMCA, and in Superior.

London Road Nutrition is located at 2030 London Road in Duluth.

Click here to learn more information.