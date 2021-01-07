Life 97.3 Hosts Third Annual Northland’s Largest Baby Shower

Donations are being collected all month.

DULUTH, Minn. – A local radio station is once again working to help families in need.

Life 97.3 is partnering with St. Luke’s hospital for the third annual Northland’s Largest Baby Shower.

The goal is to collect typical baby shower items such as diapers, wipes, and clothing from local community donors.

Life 97.3’s station manager says during these tough times it’s important for everyone to give back.

“There’s just so much need right now. There are so many families that are hurting. It’s so important for those of us that have the means can help in various ways. This is just one of those great ways,” said Niki Corbin.

Various drop off locations are set up throughout the Northland.

For a full list click here.