Local Businesses Get Ready for Valentine’s Day

While the new year just started, some businesses are already getting ready for Valentine’s Day shoppers.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – While the new year just started, some businesses are already getting ready for Valentine’s Day shoppers.

The owner of Rachel’s Rustic Décor works out for her mom’s home in Superior and makes things like signs and candles for her customers to enjoy.

She says that while it seems early, the demand for Valentine’s Day décor has been high.

“It’s not that early because people start shopping online even I know that people from Etsy were getting sales before Christmas for Valentine’s Day and had those items out,” said Rachel. “So the day after Christmas I started right on Valentine’s Day and I just got them listed this past Sunday and they’ve been going like crazy already.”

Rachel says that this past year was the best year in terms of sales for her business. Currently, Rachel sells mostly online. Visit her website here.