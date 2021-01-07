Major CARES Act Funding Comes to Region

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is awarding $1.7 million to the City of Duluth thanks to a second round of CARES Act funding.

DULUTH, Minn. – The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is awarding $1.7 million to the City of Duluth thanks to a second round of CARES Act funding.

$1.2 million of those funds will be focusing specifically on people experiencing homelessness while $500,000 will be going towards general community needs related to COVID-19.

“This second round of funding is crucial to be able to continue providing those services and ensuring that we are meeting the needs of the community as the pandemic goes along,” said Ben VanTassel, the manager of planning and development division for the City of Duluth.

Organizations and nonprofits can start submitting proposals. The deadline to apply for the grants is January 22nd.