Minnesota Wilderness Announce January Home Schedule

CLOQUET, Minn. – The Minnesota Wilderness announced Thursday their home schedule for the month of January.

Their first home game will be January 17th against the Austin Bruins. The Wilderness will also be at home on the 23rd against the Bruins, the 24th against the Kenai River Brown Bears, the 30th again against Austin and the 31st against the Minnesota Magicians.

The team has yet to play a home game this season at the Northwoods Credit Union Arena in Cloquet. The full home and away schedule for the rest of the season will be released at a later time.