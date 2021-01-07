No More Late Fees at Superior Public Library

SUPERIOR, Wis.– If you’ve got late fees racked up with the Superior Public Library, fear no more you’re in the clear.

The library, on the corner of Tower Avenue and Belknap Street, is no longer charging late fees for books and other items. All fees currently out there have been wiped out as well. The Superior Public Library now joins libraries across the country by going fee free to encourage more people to use the library especially lower income families.

“We think that a lot of folks just weren’t using the library because they felt they had too many fines or got in trouble with the library at some point and so we want to welcome people back to using the library,” said library director Susan Heskin.

Revenue from late fees added up to around $10,000 a year. The city of Superior is covering those losses by increasing the library’s budget by $10,000. While service is just curbside for now, the library is planning to reopen in the coming weeks.