Northwestern Boys Basketball Earn Home Win Over Chetek-Weyerhaueser

Five players finished with double-digits as the Tigers picked up the win at home.

MAPLE, Wis. – Monte Mayberry led the way with 20 points as the Northwestern boys basketball team knocked off Chetek-Weyerhaueser 87-40 Thursday night.

Aiden Kroeplin finished with 11 points while John Grohn, Bennett Nelson and Jase Nelson all chipped in with 10 points as well. The Tigers improve to 6-2 as they’ll host Barron on Saturday night.